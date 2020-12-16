Bronx Night Market returns one weekend only to raise money for street vendors

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Bronx Night Market will be returning once more this year and it’s for a cause close to home for many in the food industry.

Coming back on Saturday Dec. 19 and Sunday Dec. 20, this special holiday market at Fordham Plaza will be donating all of its proceeds to support support market & street vendors who have been critically affected by the pandemic.

“Our street and market vendor community took a hard blow during 2020, and have not seen the

government assistance they need to stay afloat,” said Bronx Night Market co-founder Marco Shalma, who added that he wants to send a message to New York City with the one-of-a-kind event.

“We’re here to speak up and push the agenda to be a priority for City Hall while also

offering these small businesses, many of whom are immigrant-owned, an opportunity to sell

their wares during the holiday season,” he added.

There will also be a toy and coat drive in addition to the usual Bronx foodie and local crafts features.

As the Bronx Night Market was one of few markets to operate in the New York area this fall, social distancing and COVID-19 preventive measures will be in place for the general welfare of guests and vendors.

Sessions must be RVSP’d ahead of time, temperature checks will be taken, and of course, mask wearing is to be enforced.

Some participating and returning vendors for the holiday market will be:Mozzarepa, Chicktreatz, The Fried

Kitchen, Yakitori Tastsu, BX Burger Co., La Braza, Don Ceviche, Fried Lasagna Mama, Tacos

El Guero, Variance Jewlery, Bar Theory, Crystal + Irie, along with others.

The special weekend event was produced with the support of the Doe Fund, The Bronx Chambers Of Commerce, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, as well as State Senator Alessandra Biaggi.

“Market and street vendors are important small businesses that help carry our local economy. The Bronx

Night Market is an opportunity for these largely immigrant-owned businesses to safely remain open this

holiday season, and for New Yorkers to celebrate the cultural diversity of the Bronx,” Fernandez said, continuing to extend gratitude to Shalma and his Bronx Night Market team.

The assemblywoman also said she looks “forward to fighting for the safety and full financial assistance that our market and street vendors deserve.”

Such a sentiment was reiterated by Bronx Chamber of Commerce President, Lisa Sorin.

“The Bronx Night Market has been a great asset for small businesses and start up’s alike. The pandemic

has virtually taken every opportunity from them to thrive, many of whom are excluded from city & state

aid. Giving this extra opportunity to vend their goods this holiday season is a treat to all of us,” she said, adding that the Bronx Chamber of Commerce is also proud to partner with the Bronx Night Market this holiday season for its Annual Toy Drive.

“Our goal is to bring awareness and holiday cheer to children of domestic violence survivors that will face this holiday season. The Bronx Chamber will also provide free resources to our

small businesses, look out for our tent!” Sorin said.