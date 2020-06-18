Bronx Night Market announces its return to Fordham Plaza this August

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The wait is finally over.

After the Bronx Night Market was put on hold due to COVID-19, organizers of the popular outdoor event announced that it will make its grand return on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The event will take place at its usual location in Fordham Plaza, “every Saturday” from Aug. 1 until the end of October. Organizers said that they will roll out new safety and sanitary features that will help them transition to a “safe and gradual return” including take out-style food, social distancing measures and attendee RSVP.

“While the end of the pandemic is yet unclear, our ongoing dialogue with city and state officials throughout the past few months has positioned us, as NYC phases through the opening to be able to resume life, business, and fun soon,” organizers said in a statement.

Starting in 2017, Bronx Night Market founders Amanda Celestino and Marco Shalma concocted the idea for an event to showcase the borough’s best food, beverages and crafts.

Over the past three years, Celestino and Shalma have curated a diverse network of local food vendors, artist and live performers to delight tens of thousands of annual attendees.

This year, the Bronx Night Market will follow health and safety guidelines set forth by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Health and the Department of Transportation. These measures include:

limiting occupancy to 200, then 500

spacing vendors 10+ feet apart

providing limited seating

adding thermometers, hand washing and sanitizing stations

implementing a new cleaning regimen, including thorough cleaning between sessions

laying down floor markers to outline safe distances

working on getting a contactless app

running health and safety mini-seminars for team members and vendors

communicating guidelines via mailing list and social media

adding checkpoints and surveys

running announcements throughout the event

partnering with a local medical institute that will have a designated booth

enforcing strict mask wearing policy and providing disposable masks

“Despite the changing format and safety regulations, we’re coming back stronger than ever and going all out Bronx-style!” said the organizers.

Starting on Aug. 1, attendees will get to taste the local flavor and delectable cuisines from food vendors including made-to-order Colombian empanadas from Chavas Empanads, tasty soul food from Cocotasco and an uptown crab and seafood boil from Crabman Mike’s.

Other vendors include C Bao, Downeast Lobstah, El Lechon De Negron, Fried Lasagna Mama, Hungarican Hotspot, L’nox Cafe, La Braza, La’ Maoli, Mixto Tacos, MozzArepa, Mysttik Masaala, Osicala NYC, Rellenos, Revelations Catering, San Antonio’s Wood Fired Pizza, Sechebel Catering Co., The BX Burger Co. and Wah Gwaan.

Patrons can also enjoy sweet treats from Baked in Color, Chi Desserts, Cozi Treats, Dre’s Water Ice and Ice Cream, Island Love Cake, Jess Pudd’in, Lokal Artisan Foods, Made From Haven, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, Sweet Obsessions, Sweet Shots By AJ, Spoonable Spirits and Uptown Vegan.

For more information, visit bronxnightmarket.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.