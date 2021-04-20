Win $500 at the Bronx Night Market for the best plant-based recipe

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Once again, the Bronx Night Market is putting a tasteful twist on food in New York City.

The weekend market, which operates out of Fordham Plaza has unveiled a contest called ‘Dishing It Out Bronx Style’ to find the most scrumptious, organic recipes around.

In partnership with Bronx Eats, market-goers will now have the opportunity of sharing their plant-based, naturally oiled and sweetened recipes with the world.

“The purpose is to attract Bronxites to healthy plant-based Cooking. People that go to the market will have a taster of the recipes and the opportunity to cook it at their homes,” said Bronx Night Market creator Marco Shalma.

Until Monday, May 10, locals can submit their signature dish ingredients online before it is turned over to be voted on by New York professional chefs.

The top three winning recipes will be cooked and served during the Bronx Night Market on Saturdays June 19, July 17, and August 21.

The winners will each receive a $500 gift card and get to present the story behind their recipe the gathered foodie community.

“It is easy and fun to participate. Choose your favorite home-cooked “signature” plant-based dish. Then, use healthy oils and natural sweeteners. Finally, email your recipe to us for a chance to win a prize, be featured at Bronx Night Market and on our print and social media platforms,” said Gail Schorsch, the founder and director of Bronx Eats.

It is the mission of that organization to “do healthy cooking and eating a community habit through hands-on food education.”

Bronx Eats also offers classes that teach basic cooking skills and recipe preparation using as many fresh, seasonal and local ingredients as possible.

The market is also now sponsored by Truly hard seltzer and coolers along with other apparel is being raffled away.

To RSVP to a Bronx Night Market session between now and November, click here.