Fordham Flea coming to the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx residents looking to get some shopping done are in luck, as Masc Hospitality Group — the entity behind Bronx Night Market, as well as the upcoming Uptown Night Market — is launching a new project dedicated to merchandise, arts & crafts, apparel, accessories, self care products and more.

Fordham Flea will take place at Fordham Plaza on the last Sunday of the month, May to October from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event series is another venture to support the borough’s entrepreneurs and micro businesses by producing world-class, affordable and fun experiences.

“The team and I want to support the dozens of new business owners, aka home-entrepreneurs, created out of necessity during the pandemic, and apply our reach, experience, and connection to the community in bringing more commerce, marketing, and engagement opportunities to these vendors, all the while showcasing the level of professionalism the Bronx has come to expect of us,” said Marco Shalma, founder of Bronx Night Market and president of Masc Hospitality Group.

Fordham Flea will feature more than 70 merchandise vendors, dozens of local performers and artists and a curated selection of Bronx Night Market’s favorite food vendors. Guests can expect to find original, small batch jewelry, body and hair products, apparel, accessories, kitchen & bath items, decor, wall art and much more. The vendor’s list includes Bambu Candles, Through My Rare View, Original Gloss Experts, Essence Trinity, Chalams Essentials, For The Culture, Maa.adventures and Royalty Embrace.

The series is in continuation of masc Hospitality Group’s mission to foster local – predominantly minority-immigrant-female- lgbtqia owned – entrepreneurship.