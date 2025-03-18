Bronx-Manhattan Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo set for March 23

Families throughout New York City can explore charter school options and community programs at the upcoming Bronx-Manhattan Charter School Fair & Kids Activity Expo on Sunday, March 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Gauchos Gym in the South Bronx.

The event will feature representatives from various NYC charter schools, summer camps, afterschool programs, and local initiatives aimed at helping parents make informed decisions about their children’s education and extracurricular activities.

Designed as a family-friendly experience, the expo will include face painting, a photo booth, costume characters, a magician, arts & crafts, and live local performances to engage attendees of all ages.

The free event is hosted by amNY and Bronx/Riverdale Family, bringing together educational resources and entertainment under one roof.

For parents seeking school options or enrichment programs, the fair promises to be an informative and interactive experience, offering direct engagement with school administrators and program coordinators.

Gauchos Gym, located at 478 Gerard Ave., is near the 149th Street–Grand Concourse subway station, which serves the 2, 4, and 5 trains.

For more information, click here.