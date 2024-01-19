Bronx man sentenced for fatally shooting two men to avenge his brother’s killing: DA

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Bronx man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting two men and wounding another inside a building in Claremont in retaliation for the killing of his brother, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Kalvin Robinson, 32, of East 153rd Street, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 30, 2023.

According to the Bronx DA’s office, Robinson fired multiple shots at Eghosa Imafidon, 26, Joel Baba, 22, and Mohammed Baba, 29, at 8 p.m. on July 5, 2020. Imafidon was struck multiple times in the neck, head and arm and Joel Baba was struck multiple times in the torso, arm and leg. Both died as a result of the shooting. Mohammed Baba was shot in the arm.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, the shootings occurred hours after Robinson’s brother was fatally shot while walking down the street with his 6-year-old daughter.

Robinson, on Jan. 16, was sentenced before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Margaret Clancy to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on each of the manslaughter counts, to run concurrently to each other, and 15 years in prison and five years of post release supervision on the weapon charge, to run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.

A co-defendant, Nasir Greene, also pleaded to the charges and awaits sentencing.

“Revenge is not the answer. Justice must be attained the right way. Only then can our community be safe,” Clark said. “This man lost his brother and now he will spend many years in prison.”