Bronx men indicted for fatally shooting two men and wounding another

Two Bronx men were indicted on Tuesday, Oct. 13 for fatally shooting two men and wounding another inside a building hallway in Claremont.

“The defendants allegedly engaged in a retaliatory shooting, killing two men and wounding another,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The incident happened just a few hours after one of the defendant’s brothers had been fatally shot while walking down the street with his 6-year-old daughter. Revenge shootings are not the answer. Witnesses must come forward and cooperate with law enforcement to get justice the right way, not use violence that further hurts our communities.”

The defendants, 28-year-old Kalvin Robinson of 305 East 153rd St., and 21-year-old Nasir Greene of 1521 Sheridan Ave., were arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, and four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a Weapon. Robinson was arraigned yesterday and Greene on Oct. 5.

According to the investigation, at 8 p.m. on July 5 in a hallway inside 306 East 171st St., the defendants went to the fifth floor, following victims Eghosa Imafidon, 26, Joel Baba, 22 and Mohammed Baba, 29. Greene allegedly fired multiple shots from the stairs while Robinson allegedly fired multiple shots just a few feet away from the victims, who were cornered against the wall in the narrow hallway.

Imafidon was struck multiple times in the neck, head and arm and Joel Baba was hit several times in the torso, arm and leg. Mohammed Baba was shot in the arm. Imafidon and Joel Baba were taken to BronxCare Health System where they were pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after the shooting. Mohammed Baba was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Both defendants were placed back in police custody and they are due back in court in January 2021.