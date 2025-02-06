Bronx sees decline in subway crime as NYPD ramps up transit patrols

The NYPD released its January crime nubers, showing public safety gains in the borough and citywide, particularly in subway crimes.

The Bronx saw a notable decline in subway crime last month, according to new NYPD data released Wednesday, as the city continues its intensified push for transit safety.

Transit crime in the borough dropped by 21.1% in January, with 30 reported incidents compared to 38 during the same period in 2024, according to CompStat, the city’s crime-tracking system. The decrease, while significant, lagged behind the citywide decline of 36.4%.

Police officials credited the reduction to ongoing efforts by Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul to bolster law enforcement in the transit system.

“January’s crime declines are an extraordinary testament to the work of our cops,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. “Every day, we are analyzing crime numbers and optimizing our deployments to put cops in zones that need them. That’s starting to deliver real results.”

The city has prioritized subway safety since the pandemic, increasing the number of officers patrolling stations and train cars, removing unhoused individuals from the system, and installing more surveillance tools such as security cameras and LED lighting.

Last month, Hochul further expanded the police presence underground, authorizing an additional 750 officers for round-the-clock station patrols and deploying 300 more inside subway cars. She also announced that law enforcement would focus on 30 subway stations that account for more than half of all transit crimes.

The latest figures suggest these strategies are making an impact. While transit crime remains a concern, the data shows the Bronx is trending in the right direction.

Beyond the subways, the borough also recorded declines in major crimes such as murder, shootings, robberies, and grand larcenies, all of which dropped by double-digit percentages compared to January 2024. However, the NYPD reported an uptick in sex crimes, with rapes increasing by 13.9% and other sexual offenses rising by 21.7%.