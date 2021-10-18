Rafeal Rosado indicted for attempted murder in officer-involved shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was recently indicted for attempted murder in the first degree and additional charges for shooting at an off-duty NYPD officer during a late August incident.

“Two off-duty officers happened upon an altercation involving the defendant, Rafael Rosado, his son, Michael Rosado and others,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “Rafael Rosado then fired multiple times at one of the police officers. Thankfully, the officers were not injured. Unfortunately, this chain of events led to the fatal shooting of Michael Rosado by police. His death is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.”

According to the investigation, on Aug. 29, at approximately 4:13 a.m., an altercation involving the defendant, Rafael Rosado, 44, of Garfield Street, his son, Michael Rosado, and others took place in the vicinity of 180th Street and Valentine Avenue and shots were fired. Two off-duty police officers were nearby and responded to the location. During the incident, it is alleged that the defendant fired multiple times at one of the police officers.

Rosado was remanded and is due back in court Jan. 7, 2022.