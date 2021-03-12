Bronx man indicted for shooting and leaving victim in a coma

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted Friday on attempted murder, assault and additional charges for a shooting last November that left a man in a coma and with long-term medical complications.

“The defendant allegedly shot the victim in the thigh, striking his femoral artery,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The victim was in a coma and miraculously survived. Although months have passed since the shooting, he remains hospitalized.”

According to the investigation, at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, at 851 East 163rd Street, the victim, Erik Gomez, 31, accused the defendant, Edgardo Perez, 29, of stealing and they engaged in a fight. The victim, who is acquainted with Perez, allegedly punched him once and ran away.

Perez allegedly pointed the gun at Gomez’s girlfriend, Yahaira Gonzalez, 42, then chased after Gomez and allegedly shot him in the upper right thigh, severing his femoral artery. Gomez lost a substantial amount of blood and slipped into a coma. He suffered liver and kidney failure and is still in the hospital.

The defendant, who escaped to Pennsylvania after the shooting, was arrested on Jan. 8.

Perez was charged with second degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. Bail was set at $150,000 cash/$250,000 insurance bond/$400,000 partially secured bond at 10 %. He is due back in court May 27.