South Bronx man indicted for sex trafficking

A Bronx man, who was indicted for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl from Brooklyn Thursday, was already charged for sex trafficking a 28-year-old New Jersey woman earlier this year.

In both cases he allegedly beat and choked the victims.

“The defendant stands charged in two separate cases of assaulting females to force them into selling themselves for sex,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “He was indicted last October for trafficking a 15-year-old runaway, whom he allegedly ‘bought’ for $300 from another alleged pimp. After he was released on bail in January, he turned to his other victim and allegedly tried to coerce her into prostitution. He is now indicted for his alleged crimes against that victim as well. Sex trafficking is a heinous and despicable crime and we must do everything to stop it and to help the traumatized victims.”

The defendant, Reginald Cooke, A.K.A. Reggie, 31, of 1051 Anderson Ave., was arraigned on three counts of sex trafficking, second-degree promoting prostitution, second-degree strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree promoting prostitution, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, attempted sex trafficking, and attempted promoting prostitution in the second and fourth degree. He was remanded and is due back in court March 2.

According to the investigation, between Aug. 21, 2020 to Oct. 8, 2020, the 28-year-old victim met two individuals at a South Hackensack, N.J. motel who then referred her to Cooke.

Cooke told the victim she could have a better life and convinced her to stay with her two children in his Bronx home. He allegedly took photos of her and posted them as ads on sex websites.

The victim allegedly performed sexual acts with approximately 10 to 15 men per day in Cooke’s apartment, or at an apartment nearby. Cooke allegedly imposed specific rules and when the victim did not comply, would allegedly slap, punch, choke her and pull her hair. He also supplied her with PCP.

On Oct. 8, 2020, the victim told the defendant that she did not want to work for him anymore and wanted to leave that lifestyle. Cooke allegedly became enraged and yelled and hit her in front of her two children.

The victim called the police and left for New Jersey. An investigation began by the Bronx DA’s Human Trafficking Unit and the NYPD Human Trafficking Unit.

Cooke was already indicted in February for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

Cooke is charged with co-defendants Laura Sue Haste, A.K.A. Chanel Foxx, 38 of Florida, and Robert Wilson, A.K.A. Tiger, 31, of 452 East 148

th Street, for sex trafficking of a child involving a15-year-old victim who had run away from home and was reported missing by her mother.

According to the investigation, in September 2019, the girl went to Wilson’s Bronx home and engaged in sexual intercourse with him and his partner, and she began working for Wilson. On Aug. 3, 2020, Wilson allegedly sold the victim to Cooke for $300. Cooke allegedly took the victim to his home and he and Haste refused to let her leave.

During that time, the victim engaged in sexual intercourse with Cooke. Cooke allegedly beat the teen to instill fear: punching, slapping and choking her. The defendant allegedly coordinated meetings with Johns and managed prices and payments. He allegedly gave the teen clothes, a list of rules and hired a photographer to take pictures of her. He then uploaded those pictures as ads on sex websites.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saw her photos when threads started popping up and notified the NYPD. On Aug. 21, 2020, the girl was rescued by the Human Trafficking Major Case Team after an undercover detective set up a date with the victim.

Anyone with information about other victims, or if you are a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, or the Bronx DA’s Crime Victims Assistance Unit, (718) 590-2115.