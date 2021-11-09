Bronx man indicted for attempted arson for dousing NYPD van

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted Wednesday, Nov. 3, on attempted arson and additional charges for pouring gasoline on a marked NYPD van while two officers sat inside during a confrontational protest march in September.

According to the investigation, at 8:58 p.m. on Sept. 3, the defendant Christopher Springs, of 2039 Bathgate Ave., and other individuals were in front of the 46th Precinct, located on 2120 Ryer Ave.

Springs and others allegedly pushed and pulled the barriers that were set up as a blockade to the precinct. At approximately 10:32 p.m., Springs, who was carrying a gasoline can, allegedly walked up to a marked NYPD van that had its lights activated and two police officers sitting inside and poured gasoline on the van.

“The defendant was allegedly with a large group of people confronting police during a violent protest in front of the 46th Precinct,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “He went on to allegedly pour gasoline on a NYPD van that had two uniformed Police Officers inside. The Officers luckily drove away to safety, but the defendant’s actions could have seriously hurt someone.”

The incident sparked from a community protest of the NYPD’s 46th Precinct over the Aug. 29 death of 24-year-old Michael Rosado who was shot and killed following a shootout with off-duty NYPD officers that also involved his 45-year-0ld father, Rafael Rosado, in the west Bronx.

Rafael Rosado is facing charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment and is set to appear in court in Jan. 7, 2022.

The Sept. 3 protest was the first instance of violence, however, with protestors and police clashing over barricades and surveillance video showing police vehicles being vandalized by agitators. Surveillance video released by the NYPD also showed clips of protestors hurling eggs and trash at idle police vehicles. Another clip shows four protestors climbing on top of a police van and performing demonstrative actions such as waving a flag and putting fists and middle fingers into the air.

Springs, 22, is due back in court Jan. 26, 2022.