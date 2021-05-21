DA Clark finds no criminality by police in Jahmel Leach case

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In June 2020 Bronx teenager Jahmel Leach was tasered and allegedly by police during the George Floyd protests.

However, on May 18, District Attorney Darcel Clark released a 23 page report on the investigation into the use of force against Leach and found no criminality on the part of the responding police officers, and it did not find that the force used to arrest and restrain Leach was excessive or otherwise unjustified.

Surveillance video obtained during the investigation shows Leach, 16, in the vicinity of East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue on June 1, 2020 at approximately 9 p.m. Leach is seen among a crowd of people heel–kicking a T–Mobile storefront.

Leach then moved to another spot and attempted to light debris on fire. Police Officer Kevin Hickey observed Leach and tasered him, causing him to fall to the ground and injure the right side of his face. Two other police officers approached Leach and each struck him once with a baton in the lower part of his body. Police then took him into custody and his case was processed in family court.

Leach’s family and lawyer met with the Public Integrity Bureau to be informed of the findings.

“Many took to the streets peacefully to decry the killing of George Floyd, but violence and looting broke out in the Fordham area on June 1, 2020,” Clark said. “In the midst of the chaos, NYPD Officers observed Mr. Leach allegedly trying to ignite a fire, which could have hurt the officers, people in the area and Mr. Leach himself. After a full investigation,we have concluded that there was no criminality on the part of three police officers. I support the right to peacefully protest, but I will not tolerate violence in our community. Neither will I tolerate police misconduct or brutality, and my Office will review and take seriously any such allegations from the public.”