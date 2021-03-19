Manhattan woman charged with attempted murder for shoving person on Bronx subway tracks

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Manhattan woman was indicted Tuesday for attempted murder and additional charges for pushing a woman onto the subway tracks as a train pulled into a station in Crotona Park East.

According to the investigation, on Feb. 9, on the platform of the 2/5 subway line at the Southern Boulevard and East 174th Street station, the defendant, Luz Sanchez, 29, approached the victim, Rosa Elizabeth Galeas Florencio, 54, and pushed her causing her to stumble backwards.

Sanchez then put both hands on the victim’s shoulder area and pushed her, causing her to fall backwards and onto the tracks as a train pulled into the station. While Galeas Florencio was on the tracks screaming for help, Sanchez walked to the edge of the subway platform, looked at her and then walked away. A train on the opposite track alerted the oncoming train that the victim was on the tracks and braked before striking her. She was pulled up to safety by a good samaritan. Galeas Florencio was treated for injuries at Saint Barnabas Hospital and later released.

“The defendant allegedly went up to the victim, who was waiting for a train on her way to work, and deliberately pushed her onto the tracks as a train approached,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “Fortunately, the victim survived this horrific, random attack.”

Sanchez was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and third-degree assault. Bail was set at $150,000 cash/$150,000 insurance company bond/ $150,000 partially secured bond at 10 percent. She is due back in court June 9.