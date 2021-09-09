VIDEO: Tensions between protestors, NYPD continue over shooting of 24-year-old

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Aug. 29, 24-year-old Michael Rosado was shot and killed following a shootout with off-duty NYPD officers that also involved his 45-year-0ld father, Rafael Rosado, in the west Bronx.

Rafael Rosado was arraigned on Aug. 30 in Bronx Criminal Court on charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Since the shooting, a series of protests and marches to the 46th Precinct have been held, but Friday night was the first instance of violence as protestors jostled with police officers for control of metal barricades setup outside the precinct.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 p.m., on Sept.3, at Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street, an unidentified suspect poured gasoline onto an NYPD van, before fleeing the scene. The van and the occupants inside the van were unharmed.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD also shows protestors and police officers budging against each other over barricades that had fallen and clips of protestors hurling eggs and trash at idle police vehicles.

“While protesting, the group began to push barricades into police officers protecting the precinct as well as throwing eggs at a marked police van,” according to Sgt. Brendan Ryan, an NYPD spokesman regarding the incident.

Another clip shows four protestors climbing on top of a police van and performing demonstrative actions such as waving a flag and putting fists and middle fingers into the air.

The suspect who allegedly poured gasoline remains at large, and a police investigation is underway. According to Ryan, if apprehended, the perpetrator could face state or federal charges.

Meanwhile, the New York State Attorney General’s office is expected to open an investigation into the Aug. 29 shooting.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bronxtimes and Facebook @bronxtimes.