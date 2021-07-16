Bronx man convicted of kidnapping and stalking girlfriend and son

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In 2020, Aquilino Torres, of the Bronx, kidnapped his girlfriend and son for five days where he violently assaulted them both and raped the woman.

On July 14, Torres was convicted of kidnaping and stalking and faces life in prison.

“Aquilino Torres threatened to kill a 7-year-old child in carrying out a brutal kidnapping of the child and his mother,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “Torres then held his victims captive and physically abused both mother and child. Thanks to the FBI and NYPD, Torres was apprehended, prosecuted, and now stands convicted of these horrific crimes.”

On Oct. 5, 2020, Torres texted and called his girlfriend hundreds of times, including a message threatening to “kick her son’s teeth out.” He then brought them to a Bronx motel where he assaulted both of them and broke the woman’s jaw.

He then took them to an apartment in Washington Heights where he held them against their will for five days.

Somehow on Oct. 10, 2020, the mother and son escaped. They made it to the hospital where they received medical treatment.