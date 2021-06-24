City Tech student wins 2021 Nelsen Scholarship award

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Dave Nelsen Scholarship, with one of the designees residing nearby in the Bronx.

The Dave Nelsen Scholarship was established in 1999 as a way to remember and recognize the commitment to education made by OESP member Dave Nelsen. The scholarship is awarded to students or technicians who are currently or planning to attend a technical college or trade school, pursuing a career in the oil and energy industry.

“We are extremely proud of the 2021 Dave Nelsen Scholarship recipients,” OESP President Scott Vadino said. “These individuals are the best of the best applicants and we are confident that they will continue the legacy of Dave Nelsen. We are very thankful to our corporate, association and OESP chapter sponsors, who, along with OESP, co-sponsor the scholarships each year.”

John Dunleavey, territory manager-Southern New England from Carlin/Hydrolevel, which supports the scholarships added, “Our company is proud to be able to offer educational assistance to young people entering our industry. A career in the HVAC industry will offer a wealth of opportunities for these fine scholarship recipients.”

The 2021 Dave Nelsen Scholarship winners are:

Dylan Cabrera – Attends NYC College of Technology in Brooklyn and resides in the Bronx. This scholarship was sponsored by R.W. Beckett.

“We are proud to give back to our industry in this valuable way,” said Kevin Beckett, president and CEO of Beckett Corporation. “It means a lot to us to support our future by providing this opportunity to students each year.”