Krasdale Foods to initiate largest solar project in the Bronx

Krasdale Foods, a 113-year-old, family owned grocery, announced this week the company will spearhead the largest solar rooftop project in the Bronx, adding a 2.7-megawatt system atop its Hunts Point warehouse.

As part of the company’s agreement with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)—the lease administrator on behalf of the city, Krasdale will have the opportunity to extend its current lease through 2041. Founded in 1908, Krasdale has operated out of the same Bronx warehouse since the early 1970s and was one of the first businesses the city recruited to the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center.

Working with PowerFlex, a national provider of renewable energy infrastructure, Krasdale will install more than 6,500 panels at its warehouse, and the system will generate clean energy equivalent to offsetting 5.3 million pounds of carbon dioxide or removing 524 automobiles from the road annually.

“After nearly a half century in Hunts Point, we’re thrilled to be able to support our community by creating a greener New York,” Krasdale President Gus Lebiak said. “Our focus has always been on giving back to the communities we serve, and this project represents our continuing commitment to the Bronx. We want to thank the City of New York and PowerFlex for partnering with us on this initiative.”

Designated a community solar project, the initiative will allow residents in the same utility area to share in the clean energy produced by the system. Roughly 300 residents are expected to qualify for this no-cost option, which will reduce their electric bills by 10%.

“New York City is closer to achieving its energy goals with Krasdale’s new solar installation at the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb. “This project will improve air quality for New Yorkers and contribute to a cleaner, more resilient electricity grid. We look forward to advancing additional sustainability projects at the Food Distribution Center and delivering much-needed benefits to the Hunts Point community.”

PowerFlex expects the installation process to take approximately nine months to finish, with completion taking place next year. PowerFlex’s team has provided solar solutions to some of the world’s largest corporations, including Amazon, PepsiCo and Target, among others.

“We are proud to partner with Krasdale on this notable solar project that will directly benefit its surrounding community,” said Kevin Purdy, business development director at PowerFlex. “It’s one of the largest projects PowerFlex has worked on in New York City to date, and through this initiative, Krasdale demonstrates its ongoing commitment to operate as a socially and environmentally responsible company.”