Photos: Bronx Bethany Church hosting food distributions every Wednesday and Thursday in November

The Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene is holding food distributions during select hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays in November.

The Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene will be hosting food distributions every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. throughout the month of November at 971 E. 227th St.

Those interested in attending one of the food distributions are asked to bring their own bags and/or carts to carry their groceries.

In addition to fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, canned goods, poultry and other groceries, there will also be clothing, shoes and other items available at these distributions.

The church also invites attendees of the distributions to join their Sunday services, held at 7:30 a.m. in person and at 10 a.m. both in person and online.