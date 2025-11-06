Photos: Bronx Bethany Church hosting food distributions every Wednesday and Thursday in November

The Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene is holding food distributions during select hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays in November.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene will be hosting food distributions every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. and Thursday from 3-6 p.m. throughout the month of November at 971 E. 227th St.

Community members wait in line at one of the food distributions. Photo by Jewel Webber
The Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene is located at 971 E. 227th St. Photo by Jewel Webber

Those interested in attending one of the food distributions are asked to bring their own bags and/or carts to carry their groceries.

Photo by Jewel Webber

In addition to fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, canned goods, poultry and other groceries, there will also be clothing, shoes and other items available at these distributions.

Some of the available items at the food distributions being held at Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene. Photo by Jewel Webber

The church also invites attendees of the distributions to join their Sunday services, held at 7:30 a.m. in person and at 10 a.m. both in person and online.

Photo by Jewel Webber

