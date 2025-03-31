Photos: Bronx-based church partners with community organizations to provide food and prayer in subway for those in need

The Morning Star Full Gospel Assembly partnered with the NYPD, Gotham Food Pantry and Sharing Excess to provide produce, prayer and resources to underserved individuals.

The Bronx-based church Morning Star Full Gospel Assembly joined multiple community organizations to bring fresh produce, resources and prayer to those in need at the West 4th Street subway station in Manhattan on Friday, March 28.

Community activist and Morning Star Full Gospel Assembly Chaplain Monique Johnson was joined by other volunteers from the church, as well as members of the NYPD, Gotham Food Pantry and Sharing Excess, during this free produce distribution and outreach event. The main goal of the initiative is to provide much-needed assistance to underserved communities, especially those dealing with homelessness and food insecurity.

Those in need were given fresh fruits and vegetables, prayer and connections to essential support services. The support services can help bring much-needed assistance for these individuals and the prayer helps them on a spiritual level. The food distribution is part of a broader movement to rescue and redirect surplus nutritious food towards communities dealing with food insecurity.

“Meeting people at transit hubs is a powerful way to break through barriers to access,” Johnson said. “We believe in nourishing both body and spirit, and this event helps us do both.”

Sharing Excess helped provide thousands of pounds of fresh produce for this event. The food was given out to commuters, local residents and unhoused individuals at the subway station. These people were also informed about local food resources and connected to other broader community support services.

“We cannot allow perfectly nutritious food to go to waste while so many of our neighbors go hungry,” Gotham Food Pantry Executive Director Douglas Silver said. “This partnership with Morning Star and Sharing Excess ensures that high-quality produce reaches those who need it most, advancing equitable food systems that are long overdue.”

Johnson has dedicated a lot of time and effort towards uniting the Throggs Neck-based church, the local police department and the community. She said she was inspired to help put together events like this after seeing rising subway crimes, often committed by those dealing with homelessness and/or mental health problems.

“As a citizen, as a Child of God, and as a Christian, I want to do my job and be a part of the solution,” Johnson said. “By partnering with the NYPD, Gotham Food Pantry, Access Sharing and Morning Star Full Gospel Assembly, we are bringing hope, help and healing directly to the people who need it most.”