Bally’s announces new Atlantic City internship with Lehman College

Lehman School of Business students and faculty members pose with Bally’s Corporation Chairman, Soo Kim following a speech and networking event, Thursday when Kim announced a new internship for Lehman students to get hands on experience at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino over the summer.

A handful of Lehman College students will spend their 2026 summer on the New Jersey coast balancing business and hospitality through a new internship program with Bally’s Casinos.

The new internship program will provide five students with a paid summer internship, including housing and transportation, and offer the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of a range of professional career paths in the gaming and resorts industry, like accounting, human resources, hospitality and management.

Bally’s Corporation Chairman Soo Kim announced the new partnership Thursday at a speaking engagement and networking event dubbed “The Road to Business Success: The Soo Kim Story,” hosted at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts.

Lehman College President Fernando Delgado celebrated the news, noting Kim’s commitment to opening doors for Lehman students.

“In the span of just a few years, Chairman Kim has become a great partner to Lehman College,” Delgado said. “He has supported Institutional Advancement at multiple events, and this internship program solidifies his commitment to helping our students gain valuable experience that prepares them for solid careers.”

Bally’s Corporation operates the publicly owned golf course in Throggs Neck, Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point, which was formerly Trump Links. It’s one of the final three contenders for three downstate gaming licenses that the New York State Gaming Commission will award by the end of the year.

Part of Bally’s agreement with the Community Advisory Committee for the proposed $4 billion casino and resort complex is a commitment to hire local talent wherever possible. The partnership with Lehman could be preparing Bronx students for budding Bally’s careers closer to home, should the gaming giant win one of the highly prized licenses.

Kim shared wisdom from his own journey with Lehman business students. Immigrating to New York as a child, Kim worked his way into the prestigious New York City prep school Stuyvesant High School and went on to earn a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Kim, who also serves as founder and managing partner of the investment firm Standard General L.P., reflected on how the young students at Lehman share many parallels with himself as an aspiring business leader.

“Returning to Lehman College always reminds me where my own journey began. The students embody the same grit and drive that define the Bronx borough, and it’s inspiring to see their potential,” Kim said. “I’m thrilled Bally’s can play a small part in helping them take the next step toward bright and impactful careers.”

Lehman College is known for propelling students from diverse backgrounds forward into successful careers. The college is a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution, as well as ranked among the top northern regional colleges for social mobility and return on investment.

Kim’s talk highlighted lessons from his business career and encouraged students to pursue opportunities that align with their goals. Following the presentation, attendees had the chance to meet with Kim and other industry professionals to discuss career pathways and the role of perseverance in professional growth.

The internship program is expected to begin in the summer of 2026. Lehman said that details on the application process and eligibility will be announced soon.

Reach Sadie Brown at sbrown@schnepsmedia.com or (214) 994-6723. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!