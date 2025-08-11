Bally’s Community Advisory Council holds first meeting

Lisa Sorin (right), president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, was elected chair at the first meeting of the Bally’s Community Advisory Council on Aug. 8, 2025.

The Bally’s Community Advisory Council (CAC), made up of members appointed by elected officials, met Aug. 8 for the first time to establish procedures and ask questions about the gaming company’s proposal for a massive hotel-casino complex at Ferry Point Park.

In order for Bally’s to proceed toward potential state licensure, at least four of the six CAC members must vote to approve by Sept. 30.

The group held its initial meeting at the Residence Inn in Throggs Neck, where about 25 members of the public sat in on the livestreamed event but had no opportunity for comment. Instead, Bally’s Chair Soo Kim and other company leaders discussed their commitment to the Bronx and fielded questions from CAC members.

Throughout the meeting, signs of tension were evident between Bally’s and District 13 Council Member Kristy Marmorato, who represents the Throggs Neck neighborhood where the new complex would be located and has been the leading voice of opposition.

Over Marmorato’s objections, Bally’s bid was recently bolstered by Mayor Eric Adams, who vetoed the City Council’s 29 to 5 disapproval vote and kept Bally’s in consideration for one of three New York City-area casino licenses expected to be awarded by the state late this year.

While not endorsing any specific bid, Adams said his veto was necessary to keep open the company’s promise of economic investment in the Bronx.

Despite strong objection from Marmorato, the council did not move to override Adams’ veto, which would have required a two-thirds supermajority vote.

Marmorato has said her constituents do not want the casino and was the only Bronx council member to vote against Bally’s rezoning application. She has vigorously opposed her Bronx colleagues and Borough President Vanessa Gibson, all of whom said that Bally’s should remain in the running.

Kim said the company is eager to hear CAC members’ viewpoints and continue negotiating.

“It’s not on us to tell the community what their values should be. It’s on us to ultimately meet the customers and the community where they are … and be responsive,” he said.

The CAC’s six members are Danielle Volpe, appointed by Marmorato; Rafael Salaberrios, appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul; Alex Porco, appointed by Sen. Nathalia Fernandez; Matt McKay, appointed by Assembly Member Michael Benedetto; Paul Philps, appointed by Adams; and Gibson appointee Lisa Sorin, president of the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, who was elected CAC chair during the meeting.

Addressing the council, Kim emphasized his personal connection to the area, saying he grew up in Queens and attended public schools not far from the proposed site.

“The Bronx stood out” for its waterfront locale and because it aligned with the state’s requirement for gaming companies to bring investment to their communities, Kim said.

He highlighted the proposed location as being visible from major highways and ferry routes while remaining tucked away from residential neighborhoods.

“Our entrance is thousands of feet away from the nearest home,” Kim said.

He also said the hotel-casino-entertainment complex will emphasize local hiring and “lead employees straight into the middle class” with average full-time salaries of $96,000 per year plus benefits, including free childcare.

Bally’s Bronx is expected to be among the highest-revenue casinos in the country, leading to major reinvestment in the community, Kim said.

However, Volpe, Marmorato’s appointee, expressed distrust that the proposal has enough support on the ground.

At the meeting, Volpe said less than 3% of the 131,000 residents within Community Board 10 were canvassed and that the board previously rejected Bally’s rezoning application.

“I’ve been to these [CB10] meetings and seen the people speaking out against this overwhelmingly,” said Volpe.

She also accused the company of lying about support from local organizations, including the Morris Park Community Association.

“I know for a fact that they do not support the project,” Volpe said. “How do you expect the community to trust what Bally’s is saying if there’s already lies being put out there?”

Christopher Jewett, project lead and senior vice president of corporate development, said the proposal has “north of 50%” support in Throggs Neck and that support increases “exponentially” radiating out from the immediate neighborhood.

Volpe also asked for more family-friendly amenities for the casino site, and Kim pointed to the company’s planned improvements for Ferry Point Park, the existing public golf course, and new event, food and entertainment spaces within the complex, all of which would serve the community “beyond gaming.”



“All this is possible. This is why we’re here,” Kim said.

Bally’s representatives also highlighted their commitment to bringing on local contractors and small businesses and conducting outreach to ensure the Bronx benefits from the project.

As Bally’s proceeds through the required approvals, the company must consider the needs of Throggs Neck as well as the rest of the Bronx, Kim said.

“We’re trying to make everybody happy. It’s very hard. … We’re gonna try our best.”

The CAC is required to hold at least two public hearings and accept written and emailed comments before the Sept. 30 deadline. Members of the public can email their input to BallysNYPublicComment@nystec.com.

