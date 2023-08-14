Borough president’s office hosts annual Back-to-School Health and Literacy Fair

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Aug. 10, from 3-6 p.m., the Bronx Borough President’s office joined Montefiore Einstein, Empire BlueCross BlueShield and others to distribute 600 book bags and supply kits for hundreds of children and families participating in the annual Back to School Health and Literacy Fair. The event held at PS 134 located at 1330 Bristow Ave., also featured free dental health screenings, face painting, games and other activities.

“This is an exciting opportunity to join together as a community to support and empower our children, parents, and educators before the start of the new fall semester,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “Not only are they being equipped with the tools necessary to succeed in the classroom, our health and literacy partners are here to ensure our children achieve at every level by providing essential wraparound services.”

“Schools like CS 134 are part of the social fabric of our Bronx community,” said Melissa Cebollero, associate vice president of the Office of Community Affairs at Montefiore Einstein. “We are proud to partner with the Bronx Borough President’s Office on the Health and Literacy Fair and donate school supplies like notebooks, pencils, pens, and more. We look forward to continuing to support youth in our borough with the supplies they need when school is back in session.”

“Community School 134- George F. Bristow and Summer Rising Sites 061, 150X, and 463X, all located in NYC Bronx Community School District 12, are proud partners to host the Health and Literacy Fair,” said Martin Alvarado, principal of C.S. 134. “Health and literacy are interconnected by being fundamental pillars of personal development which will in turn empower our students to succeed in all aspects of their lives. Raising awareness about the significance of a healthy lifestyle and the joy of reading will build a lifetime of joy and success.”

“Empire BlueCross BlueShield is an enthusiastic partner of the Back-to-School Health & Literacy Program.” said Dr. Mark Levy, president of Empire BlueCross BlueShield. “It’s a great way to effectively address wellness and well-being through a more holistic approach to healthcare that tackles a wide range of social determinants.”

The Back to School Health and Literacy Fair was sponsored by Benchmark Education and Newline Interactive. The Deputy Bronx Borough President Janey Peguero was at the event on behalf of Gibson.

