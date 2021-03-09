AOC Campaign, Loving The Bronx, and Giving Friends Give Back to the Community 

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Saturday, March 6, Loving the Bronx, Giving Friends, and Team AOC joined forces to distribute 500 coats for children and over 200 bags of fresh produce and dry foods to Bronx families. The event was held at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign office in the Bronx.

“Unprecedented times take unprecedented efforts to make sure our families are being supported during this pandemic,” said Loving the Bronx Founder, Nilka Martell. “Our work shifted from park programming to food distribution in response to the community’s need and we are grateful for the partnerships we’ve made with grassroots organizations, including Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign, Giving Friends and more.”

“Hundreds of people in our district continue to face food insecurity so we are invested in our partnerships and fundraising efforts to support local organizations’ food distribution programs during COVID,” said Team AOC’s Political Organizer Fiorella Bini. “Our campaign has raised over $1.25 million for mutual aid programs, including $21,000 for Loving the Bronx.”