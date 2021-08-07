amNY weekender | things to do in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Saturday, Aug. 7

Bronx Night Market: The largest event of its kind Uptown, the Bronx Night Market, a celebration of the borough’s unique culture and cuisine, attracts thousands to Fordham Plaza every Saturday. Come eat, drink and support local businesses. 1 Fordham Plaza. 12 p.m. Free to enter.

Drag Queen Brunch Show: The best in Drag Queen entertainment in New York City, Illusions: The Drag Queen Show is hosting a brunch show this Saturday. Start your day with mimosas, laughs, and classic tributes to Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner and Joan Rivers. 237 West 47th Street. 1:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

NYC Is Dead (A Live Comedy AND Brass Music in Central Park): A stand-up comedy and brass music show in Central Park, NYC Is Dead is performing this Saturday at 7:30 pm. Spread a blanket, laugh, enjoy the music, and find out just how much the name is ironic. 100th Street and Central Park West. 7:30 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Play NYC Gaming Convention: The biggest gaming exposition in New York City, Play NYC is returning to Manhattan’s Metropolitan Pavilion this Saturday and Sunday for its fifth year. Featuring both video and board games, by creators large and small, Play NYC is perfect for both fans, industrial, professional, and casual fans. 125 W 18th Street. Aug. 7-8, 10 a.m. Tickets start at $25.

World’s Fair History Walk: Discover Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s sparkling history on this guided walk and tour led by the Alliance for the FMCP. See and explore the park’s remaining World’s Fair sites and structures, including the famous Unisphere and Astro towers from 1964, and relics from the 1939 fair. Flushing Meadows Corona Park at the Unisphere. 1 p.m. Free.

