Victim identified in South Bronx murder

The victim of a recent murder in the Bronx has been identified by the police. 
Shamel Amos, 33, 20 Richmond Plaza, was gunned down near a warehouse at 805 East 139th St. in the South Bronx at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs.

EMS rushed the man to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

