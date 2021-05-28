Man murdered at Co-op City nursing home: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A murder took place in a nursing home in Co-Cop City last week when one resident allegedly killed another.

According to the NYPD, on May 21, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to a call of an injured person inside of Bay Park Center for Nursing and Rehab, 801 Co-Op City Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers observed Lloyd Godfrey, 83, lying on the floor unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his face. EMS responded and pronounced him deceased.

After an investigation it was discovered his neighbor in the next room, Clifton Bourne, 87, allegedly killed Godfrey. Bourne was arrested and charged with murder.