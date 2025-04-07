45th Precinct to host series of community basketball games

The 45th Precinct of the NYPD, which covers Co-op City and City Island, will be hosting a series of community basketball games meant to improve relationships with local youths in April, May and June.

These games, part of Hoops and Heroes: Teens vs. NYPD Showdown, will be held at playgrounds across the Bronx. The games will bring together teens from the borough and officers from the 45th Precinct. In addition to the friendly basketball competitions, these events will also feature engaging conversations and team-building exercises.

One of the main goals for the Hoops and Heroes: Teens vs. NYPD Showdown is to create a safe and fun space. This can lead to meaningful interactions, inspire teamwork among participants and promote understanding between youths and police officers. In addition to high-energy basketball, these events will celebrate the community and recognize young leaders within them.

The first game is set to take place on Saturday, April 19, at the Pearly Gates Playground, located along St. Peters and Tratman Avenues. Council Member Amanda Farías helped put this event together.

The second game is scheduled to occur on Saturday, May 17, at the Bufano Playground, located at Waterbury and Edison Avenues. Council Member Kristy Marmorato was involved in making this event possible. In the event of rain, the game would be rescheduled to Sunday, May 18.

The third and final game is set to happen on Saturday, June 7, at the Bellamy Playground, located at 140 Bellamy Loop. Council Member Kevin C. Riley helped plan this event. If the game gets rained out, it will be rescheduled for Sunday, June 8.

Festivities for each event are expected to run from 12-4 p.m. Registration for the games will be open from 12-1 p.m. The games will then be played from 1-3 p.m. Lastly, awards and closing activities will happen from 3-4 p.m.