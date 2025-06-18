At Home to close Bronx location at Bay Plaza after filing for bankruptcy

At Home, a national home décor retailer, will permanently close its Bronx location at 300 Baychester Ave. in Co-op City as part of a broader restructuring plan following its decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Texas-based company announced on Monday, June 16, that it has filed for bankruptcy protection to address nearly $2 billion in debt. As part of the restructuring, At Home will close 26 underperforming stores across the country — including the Bronx store and another in Queens.

The Bronx location, which sits within the Bay Plaza Shopping Center, has served residents of the Northeast Bronx with low-cost furniture, seasonal items, and home accessories. It is the only At Home store in the borough and one of just two in all of New York City.

At Home’s financial troubles have mounted in recent years due to a combination of factors including inflation, high interest rates, and waning consumer demand. The company, founded in 1979 and formerly known as Garden Ridge, underwent a rebrand in 2014 and rapidly expanded to over 260 locations nationwide. However, that growth has proven unsustainable under shifting economic pressures.

According to court filings, the company has reached a restructuring agreement with lenders representing more than 95% of its debt. The agreement includes $200 million in new financing, and At Home expects to emerge from bankruptcy by October 2025. In the meantime, the 26 stores targeted for closure — including the Baychester Ave. location — are expected to shut their doors no later than Sept. 30.

The loss of the Bronx store represents another retail setback for the Bay Plaza complex, one of the largest shopping destinations in the borough. At Home moved into the site in recent years as part of an effort to tap into the dense residential population surrounding Co-op City.

It is not yet clear when the Bronx location’s final day will be. The company has not provided specific closing dates for any of the affected stores but said that shoppers will have time to visit the locations during ongoing clearance sales in the months ahead.

The company’s other New York City store, located in Rego Park, Queens, is also slated for closure. That location opened in 2021 in the Rego Center shopping complex.

Despite the planned closures, At Home leadership has expressed confidence that the bankruptcy process will allow the company to reset its financial footing and continue operations in stronger-performing markets.