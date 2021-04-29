Bronx woman indicted for murder at Soundview Houses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx woman who allegedly stabbed and killed her boyfriend in the Soundview Houses was indicted on murder and additional charges last week.

“The defendant allegedly instigated a fight with the victim, who was her boyfriend at the time, inside the Soundview Houses,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “When the victim walked away, she allegedly stabbed him. We will seek justice for the victim and his family,who lost their loved one due to domestic violence.”

According to the investigation, on Feb. 20, in a hallway inside the NYCHA building where the defendant, Yarelis Olmeda, 41, of 1710 Randall Avenue resided, she allegedly tried to start a fight with Edward Campos, 38, her boyfriend, and when he refused to engage and walked away, she allegedly stabbed him in his shoulder. Campos, bleeding profusely, fell to the ground and Olmeda fled the scene.

Campos was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. He suffered seizures, a heart attack, failing kidneys and liver, and was intubated. He was pronounced dead on March 12.

On April 22, Olmeda was arraigned on second–degree murder, first–degree manslaughter and fourth–degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was remanded and is due back in court May 19.