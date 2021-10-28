Bronx has 22 locations open for early voting until Halloween

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New Yorkers have until Halloween evening to cast their votes early before the Nov. 2 general election, and there are 22 locations across the city’s northernmost borough open for early voting.

In addition to selecting the 110th Mayor of New York City — a race with many third-party or alternative candidates but centered on Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa — Bronxites will also be tasked with voting on the borough’s next president and various City Council races as well as a state Assembly special election this November.

Additionally, the office of New York City public advocate and comptroller are also on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Unlike the June primaries, ranked-choice voting will not be used in this year’s general election. Voters will choose one candidate for each seat on their ballot.

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

What time are the polls open for early voting?

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 7 a.m-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 8 a.m-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 from 8 a.m-4 p.m.

Where can I vote early?

Mott Haven:

St. Ann’s Episcopal Church – 295 St. Ann’s Ave., Bronx 10454

Grand Concourse:

Bronx County Supreme Court House 851 Grand Concourse, Bronx 10451

Andrew Freedman Home – 1125 Grand Concourse, Bronx 10452

Longwood:

Bronx Regional HS – 1010 Rev. James A Polite Ave., Bronx 10459

Claremont/Morrisania:

Claremont Neighborhood Centers – 489 E. 169 St., Bronx 10456

Soundview:

Bronx River Community Center – 1619 E. 174th St., Bronx 10472

Stevenson High School – 1980 Lafayette Ave., Bronx 10473

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center – 1000 Rosedale Ave., Bronx 10472

Tremont:

Tremont United Methodist Church – 1951 Washington Ave., Bronx 10457

Morris Heights:

MS 390 (PS 26) – 1930 Andrews Ave. South, Bronx 10453

Belmont:

Fem Hundra Banquet Hall – 2341 Hoffman St., Bronx 10458

Morris Park:

Morris Park Community Association – 1824 Bronxdale Ave., Bronx 10462

Pelham Parkway

Columbus High School 925 Astor Ave., Bronx 10469

West Farms:

Monroe College – 2501 Jerome Ave., Bronx 10468

Bedford Park:

Bronx HS of Science – 75 W. 205 St., Bronx 10468

Wakefield:

Our Lady of Grace School – 3975 Bronxwood Ave., Bronx 10466

Co-Op City:

Co-Op City Dreiser Loop Community Center Auditorium – 77 Dreiser Loop, Bronx 10475

Riverdale:

Riverdale – YM-YWHA – 5625 Arlington Ave., Bronx 10471

Woodlawn Heights:

St. Barnabas High School – 420 E. 241 St., Bronx 10470

Spuyten Duyvil:

InTech Academy (MS/HS 368) – 2975 Tibbett Ave., Bronx 10463

Parkchester:

Dress Barn Storefront – 1451 Metropolitan Ave., Bronx 10462

Throggs Neck:

St. Frances de Chantal Church – 190 Hollywood Ave., Bronx 10465

Additionally, voters can access the poll site locator from the Board of Elections, which will tell voters where to vote early and when, since hours for early voting begin earlier some days than others.

The locator also tells you where your Election Day polling place is located as well as your assembly district, your City Council district, your election district and your judicial district, among others. The Bronx Times has a look what will be on the ballot for Bronxites on Nov. 2

When’s the last day to request my ballot in-person?

The deadline to request your ballot in-person is Monday, Nov.1.

Do I need to bring ID to the polls?

You don’t need to take identification to vote — unless you are a first-time voter and did not register in person.