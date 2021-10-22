What races and ballot measures will Bronx voters decide on Nov. 2

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In addition to selecting the 110th Mayor of New York City — a race with many third-party or alternative candidates but centered around Democratic nominee Eric Adams and Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa — Bronxites will also be tasked with voting on the borough’s next president and various City Council races and a state Assembly special election this November.

Additionally, the office of New York City public advocate and comptroller are also on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Unlike the June primaries, ranked-choice voting will not be used in this year’s general election. Voters will choose one candidate for each seat on their ballot.

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Early voting will take place from Saturday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Oct. 31.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot online or by mail from the city’s Board of Elections was on Oct. 18, but New Yorkers can request an absentee ballot in person up until Nov. 1. Absentee ballot holders must mail in their ballots by Nov. 2, which is also the last day to have the absentee ballot postmarked.

Races to Watch:

Borough President

At the top of the ballot for Bronxites, is the race for who will succeed three-term Bronx borough president Rubén Díaz Jr., a Democrat, who has been in the post since 1997. Three candidates will vie for the seat including Democrats Vanessa L. Gibson, Republican Janelle King and Sammy Ravelo, a Conservative.

Seven of the eight Bronx seats on the New York City Council seats on the Nov. 2 ballot are contested races.

District 11

In the 11th Council District, which encompasses the sections of Bedford Park, Kingsbridge, Riverdale, Norwood, Van Cortlandt Village, Wakefield, Woodlawn, incumbent second-generation Democrat Eric Dinowitz will be opposed by Republican challenger Kevin Pazmino.

District 13

With one-term Democratic Councilman Mark Gjonaj not seeking reelection, the Council District 13 seat — which represents the Allerton, City Island, Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, Westchester Square sections, to name a few — will be decided between Democrat frontrunner Marjorie Velazquez and Republican Aleksander Mici.

District 14

In the 14th Council District, the race for the seat had one of the busiest primaries over the summer, as six candidates made a bid for term-limited incumbent Fernando Cabrera’s seat. The district that houses the Morris Heights, University Heights, Fordham, Kingsbridge sections will be decided between Republican Shameen Chappell and Democrat Pierina Ana Sanchez.

District 15

After winning a special election in March, District 15 Councilman Oswald Feliz seeks election to his first full term against Republican-Conservative opponent Ariel Rivera-Diaz. The District 15 seat includes the Bedford Park, Fordham, Mount Hope, Bathgate, Belmont, East Tremont, West Farms, Van Nest, Allerton, Olinville sections.

District 16

The District 16 seat will also see a new face, with incumbent Vanessa L. Gibson forgoing reelection to enter a bid to be the Bronx borough president. Republican Kajara R. Boyd and Democrat Althea V. Stevens will vie for the council seat that represents the Claremont, Concourse, Concourse Village, Highbridge, Morris Heights, Mount Eden and Morrisania sections.

District 17

Democrat Rafael Salamanca Jr., will make a bid for reelection in the 17th Council District — an area that includes Concourse Village, Crotona Park East, East Tremont, Hunts Point, Longwood, Melrose, Morrisania, Port Morris and West Farms. Salamanca is opposed by Republican Jose A. Colon and Lattina D. Brown, a member of the Progressive Black Women Lead Party.

District 18

District 18, a seat currently held by moderate Democrat Ruben Diaz Sr., who is not seeking reelection, includes challengers Amanda Farias, a Democrat, and Republican Lamont L. Paul vying for the district’s seat, which encompasses the Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point and Harding Park sections.

State Assembly

There will also be a special election to fill a vacancy 86th Assembly District, which includes the University and Morris Heights, Mount Eden, Kingsbridge, Tremont and Fordham sections. The post, once filled by four-term Democrat Victor Pichardo, who left his post in August to spend time with his family.

Yudelka Tapia, who serves as a district leader for the same Assembly district, is running unopposed in the special election for the seat.

Barring any major changes to the race, with Tapia’s election, the borough’s Assembly delegation will join its counterpart in the City Council as having a female majority body.

Judicial District:

Six candidates, including 5 Democrats and 1 Republican, will be up for voter consideration for five spots on the Bronx’s 12th Judicial District bench. The candidates include George R. Villegas, Anthony G. Marecki, Patsy D. Gouldborne, Paul L. Alpert, Marissa Soto and Marissa Soto, all Democrats. The lone Republican candidate is Anthony G. Marecki.

Ballot Measures:

Candidates aren’t the only ballot matter worthy of consideration from voters in two weeks, as voters will be presented with a few ballot measures to stamp their approval on. The proposals include:

-A measure to freeze the number of state senators at 63.

-Establish the right for clean air and water and a healthful environment.

-A measure eliminating the state’s 10-day advance voter registration requirement.

-A measure to authorize no-excuse absentee balloting.

-A measure to allow New York City Civil courts to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current jurisdictional limit of $25,000.