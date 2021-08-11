NYC Bike Tour back in business this month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The annual NYC bike tour, which was cancelled last year, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22. This year, the Bike New York TD 5 Boro Bike Tour returns for its 43rd year for the nation’s largest annual charitable cycling event.

“It’s Time for New York City, and it’s time for the TD Five Boro Bike Tour. We enthusiastically welcome the return of this iconic NYC event, which is another proof point of the City’s continued reawakening and growing vibrancy,” said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company’s president and CEO.

The Tour beginning at Battery Park and ending in Staten Island opens 40 miles of NYC’s roadways and bridges to the tens of thousands of riders. Additionally, the charity event fundraising event for Bike New York, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide free bike education opportunities to New Yorkers across the five boroughs. Proceeds from the Tour fund public classes that reach more than 25,000 children and adults each year, with special focus given to improving cycling access and resources to residents of neighborhoods historically overlooked in infrastructure improvements. Following that, The 2021 Tour will support the return of Bike New York’s in-person classes while sustaining their online offerings, which reached more than 30,000 viewers worldwide in 2020.

“This is the summer to be in New York City,” said Lorraine Grillo, city senior advisor for Recovery. “Those traveling from near and far to cycle across the five boroughs and cheer on riders will have the opportunity to experience first-hand all the excitement our city has to offer.”

The Tour will allow cycling members to engage with the city and community in a safe and fun way. Additionally, all participants will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the tour. Registration ends on Aug. 13.

The Bike New York TD 5 Boro Bike Tour has a long history dating back to 1977 as a way for the global cycling community to come together and grab life by the handlebars and ride for a reason. The money generated by the Tour helps support Bike New York’s free bicycle education programs that aim to increase ridership, encourage healthy lifestyles, remove barriers to cycling and spur zero-emissions sustainable activity.