Hope Day event brings Bronx community together

Photo Jewel Webber

On Saturday, June 5, Hope Day Network held a free Hope Day Community Event event offering free groceries, music and giveaways at 36 different locations throughout the tri-state area, Delaware and Rhode Island. Events were held at two locations in the Bronx, including at the Gun Hill Road Housing, located on Holland Avenue and White Plains Road.

Hope Day was birthed through a series of Convoy of Hope events. Pastor Steve Milazzo took a step of faith and began brainstorming and dreaming of a way that churches could reach and transform their communities through volunteers. With the help of  Convoy of Hope, the Hope Day Network was formed.

-with reporting by Jewel Webber

