Community Service

Photos: 47th Precinct holds backpack and school supply giveaway

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
backpack
Bronx kids gathered at the 47th Precinct for the annual backpack and school supply giveaway.
Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

The 47th Precinct held its annual backpack and school supply giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 19, ahead of the start of the new school year.

There were plenty of different backpacks on hand for the kids to choose from. Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club
Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club
There was a long line of kids and their families at the event. Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

Numerous local kids visited the precinct, located at 4111 Laconia Ave., to receive the backpacks and school supplies.

Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club
Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club
Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis also brought his students to this event so that they would be ready for the upcoming school year.

Among the organizations that partnered with the 47th Precinct to organize this event were ICNA Relief, Edenwald Pharmacy, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Edenwald Houses TA President Walter McNeil.

The 47th Precinct partnered with multiple local organizations to host its annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club
The NAACP Williamsbridge branch had a presence at the event. Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

The 47th Precinct oversees Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and Woodlawn Cemetery.

About the Author

More in Community Service

More from Around NYC