Photos: 47th Precinct holds backpack and school supply giveaway

Photo courtesy of the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club

Bronx kids gathered at the 47th Precinct for the annual backpack and school supply giveaway.

The 47th Precinct held its annual backpack and school supply giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 19, ahead of the start of the new school year.

Numerous local kids visited the precinct, located at 4111 Laconia Ave., to receive the backpacks and school supplies.

Young Kings and Queens Chess Club Founder and President Romeo Davis also brought his students to this event so that they would be ready for the upcoming school year.

Among the organizations that partnered with the 47th Precinct to organize this event were ICNA Relief, Edenwald Pharmacy, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Edenwald Houses TA President Walter McNeil.

The 47th Precinct oversees Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville, Fishbay and Woodlawn Cemetery.