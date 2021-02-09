47-year-old woman found lying dead with head wound inside a Wicks Avenue home: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the discovery of a deceased 47-year-old woman in the west Bronx.

According to the NYPD, the woman, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement was found lying down with trauma to the back of her head inside 1819 Wicks Avenue at about noon on Monday.

EMS personnel pronounced the woman dead on the scene and a cause of death is being determined by a medical examiner.

Officers were responding to a wellness check, police sources confirmed.