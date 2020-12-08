Two-month-old infant found dead inside Webster Avenue apartment

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A two-month-old infant was discovered dead by police early Sunday morning inside of a west Bronx apartment building, the NYPD announced Tuesday.

The child, Jayde Laboriel, was found inside of a Webster Avenue residence, “unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma observed” at about 5:50 a.m. She was rushed to Montefiore Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not yet been determined and the investigation remains ongoing by police.

