29-year-old man shot in Mott Haven

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was shot in the leg last month in Mott Haven, police said.

Police say that on Aug. 19, at 11:35 p.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the leg opposite 327 Beekman Ave.

EMS responded and transported him to an area hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.