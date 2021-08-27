Bronx man takes deadly bullet in drive-by shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for the drive-by shooter who killed a 38-year-old man on Monday night.

Cops said Ryehine Cintron, 38, of 3rd Avenue, was gunned down near the corner of East 157th Street and Melrose Avenue in Melrose at about 10:31 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Officers found Cintron unconscious and unresponsive at the location, with a single gunshot wound to his torso.

During a preliminary investigation, police learned that Cintron had been walking through the area when the unidentified shooter, inside a blue sedan, pulled up and opened fire. The suspect never got out of the vehicle, police sources said.

After firing the fatal bullet, the shooter fled inside the sedan in an unknown direction, authorities said.

EMS units rushed Cintron to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.