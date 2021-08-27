Two people stabbed in West Farms, one dead

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two people were stabbed in West Farms early Thursday morning, leaving one dead and the other injured.

Authorities say that on Aug. 19, at 3:18 a.m., a person was stabbed inside 2115 Honeywell Ave., apt 2N.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with stab wounds. O’neal Corley, a 57-year-old man, had multiple stab wounds to his body and the second victim, a 66-year-old female had stab wounds to her right forearm.

EMS transported both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition, but Corley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation an individual has been taken in custody for the above incident with charges pending.