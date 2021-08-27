Police & Fire

Two people stabbed in West Farms, one dead

By
0
comments
Posted on
A suspect allegedly carjacked a man in Bedford Park on July 16, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

Two people were stabbed in West Farms early Thursday morning, leaving one dead and the other injured.

Authorities say that on Aug. 19, at 3:18 a.m., a person was stabbed inside 2115 Honeywell Ave., apt 2N.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with stab wounds. O’neal Corley, a 57-year-old man, had multiple stab wounds to his body and the second victim, a 66-year-old female had stab wounds to her right forearm.

EMS transported both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition, but Corley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation an individual has been taken in custody for the above incident with charges pending.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC