City expands outreach to two more ZIP codes amid South Bronx Legionnaires’ outbreak

The New York City Health Department has expanded its community outreach to two additional South Bronx ZIP codes as it continues investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease that has now sickened 22 people and killed two.

The department announced Saturday that it was expanding outreach to ZIP codes 10455 and 10459 after identifying cases within a few blocks of ZIP code 10456, one of two ZIP codes at the center of the investigation.

The expanded outreach area includes parts of Mott Haven, Hunts Point, Foxhurst, Longwood and Crotona Park East. The Health Department is continuing its investigation into the likely community cluster in ZIP codes 10451 and 10456, which include parts of Morrisania and Highbridge.

“To be clear: Our investigation area is not increasing in size, nor has there been any change in severity, but we are making sure as many people are as informed as possible,” health commissioner Dr. Alister Martin wrote on X on Sept. 19.

As of Monday, 22 people have tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. Three people are currently hospitalized and two have died, according to the Health Department.

The investigation identified 10 cooling towers that tested positive for traces of Legionella bacteria. The towers include those atop Yankee Stadium, Boricua College and Lincoln Hospital. All 10 towers have been cleaned and disinfected.

The Health Department is conducting additional culture testing, which can take up to two weeks, to determine which towers had live bacteria when samples were collected.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by inhaling water droplets containing Legionella bacteria. People over 50, those with chronic lung conditions and people who smoke are at higher risk of developing severe illness.

The Health Department is urging anyone who lives or works in the affected area, or who has visited the area since late August, to monitor for symptoms including fever, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath and chills. Experts warn that those experiencing symptoms should contact a health care provider immediately.

The department will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. for residents.