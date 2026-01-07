Yula Corporation in Hunts Point marks 100 years as a family-owned business

The third generation of family ownership at Yula Corporation: Jason Feldman (left), Matthew Feldman (center) and Michael Feldman (right).

A Hunts Point manufacturing business is marking the rare achievement of celebrating 100 years under third-generation family ownership.

Yula Corporation has been located in its current building at 330 Bryant Ave. since about 1950, according to Co-President Matthew Feldman, who took ownership of the company with his cousins, Jason Feldman and Michael Feldman, following their fathers’ retirement in 2017.

In a neighborhood now dominated by the Hunts Point Market and Amazon warehouses, Yula Corporation has remained true to its roots: making custom metal heat exchangers that transfer fluids of different temperatures. “We’re kind of a dinosaur here,” Feldman said.

The company still services some HVAC systems in schools, apartments and hospitals, but most of its products today are used by the pharmaceutical industry, for example, to heat and cool purified water, Feldman said.

Over the years, the company has manufactured more than 20,000 custom heat exchangers for 50 different countries. And while the principles of thermodynamics haven’t changed, equipment fabrication processes have improved and Yula Corporation has been an innovator in product design for the pharmaceutical industry since the 1980s and 90s, Feldman said.

The company has managed to find the sweet spot between tradition and innovation. When the Bronx Times covered the company’s 90th anniversary in 2016, previous owner Fred Feldman said his company was thriving despite the challenges of operating any family business, let alone one that produces specialized equipment.

“We are very proud that in one of the toughest manufacturing areas in the world…we are still able to run a successful manufacturing business,” said Fred Feldman in 2016.

Today, the business is doing better than ever, with last year especially a standout, according to Matthew Feldman. Over the years, Yula Corporation has maintained an emphasis on local hiring, and the vast majority of its 30 employees are from the Bronx, he said. “The company is very healthy.”

Throughout this landmark year, Feldman said Yula Corporation will hold a centennial reception, in addition to its usual summer company party, and seeks to expand community outreach through partnerships and internships.

