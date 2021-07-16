Your awesome New York kids weekend: July 16-18

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

t’s never too early to plan another awesome weekend! Take your kids to explore Little Island, enjoy an outdoor movie under the stars or stay in and relax while listen to an engaging podcast!

Little Island at Pier 55

Pier 55 at Hudson River Park Hudson River Greenway | Details

After much anticipation, Little Island is now open to the public to roam and explore with the family. Come stop by and see just how design and nature come together to promote play and creativity.

Little Island is built right on top of the water along the Hudson River, with grassy slopes for kids to roll down on, overlook areas to take in views of the water and NYC, and entertainment areas that will invite a multitude of family-friendly performers. Learn more about the Little Island here!

Catch an Outdoor Movie

Citywide | Details

Watching a movie with the family is always a great activity, but during the summer months it’s even more fun to watch movies outside! Take your kids to an old fashioned drive-in movie theater where you can pop open the trunk and make some unique memories. There are also movie events happening across the city where you can pack some snacks and a blanket and enjoy a movie with a view! The movie selection ranges from popular kids films to old time classics that the parents will also enjoy.

Grab a Summer Reading Book

Wherever you are this summer, it is a great idea to pack a summer reading book for your kids. This will ensure that your kids are keeping themselves engaged while school is out and certain books will add to their imagination. There are so many popular books to choose from for each age group that will keep your kids occupied for the entire summer.

Sign up for Swimming lessons

Citywide | Details

Now that pools and beaches are back open, it is important for your kids to learn general water safety, while also becoming a better swimmer. There are so many companies and organizations that are offering swimming lessons throughout the summer and into the fall, and there are lessons available for all ages and swim levels. For younger kids, there are parent-and-me programs where you can hop in the water with your kids. For older kids who want a little more of a challenge, some places are offering local swimming clubs that they can join!

Check out the Animals at Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460 | Details

You want to get outside in the spring, but also stay healthy and safe. That’s why, in a huge space like Bronx Zoo, you can easily do both. And your kids will love checking out all the different animals that the zoo has to offer. A great way to have some educational fun, Bronx Zoo is definitely on the spring bucket list this year. Be sure to reserve a date-specific ticket in advance! $22.95 kids ages 3-12, $30.95 adults, free for members, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., hours change on March 27 to Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday & holidays 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460.

Listen to Engaging Podcasts

It’s time for our kids to start winding down from a pandemic school year and enjoy being kids. Whether it’s visiting the park every day or going to summer camp, keeping them engaged is always a huge part of avoiding the school slide. Books, visiting NYC museums and libraries, and apps are ways to keep our kids interested and learning. Luckily some amazing podcasts will keep kids learning and, most importantly, engaged!

Water Playgrounds and Sprinkler Parks

Citywide | Details

Are you looking for a fun and easy way to keep your kids entertained while staying cool? Well, stop by some of the best water playgrounds that New York City has to offer! Kids will have a blast running through the water jets and fountains.