Checkmate! Young Kings and Queens Chess Club and Edenwald Library wrap up free chess lessons program

Several Bronx kids took part in the four-week program of chess lessons offered by the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club at the Edenwald Library.

The Young Kings and Queens Chess Club held its last day of free chess lessons at the Edenwald Library on Saturday, July 19.

This series of free lessons ran for four weeks at the library, located at 1255 E. 233rd St. in Edenwald. The Young Kings and Queens Chess Club estimated that an average of 20-25 students participated each week.

During the last class on July 14, there were more than 45 students on hand. Another 14 parents were present to support their kids as they learned about and played the game.

For many parents who may not be able to afford sending their children to summer camps, free programs for kids like this can be very valuable.

The chess lessons at the library provide the kids with a space they can go to in the summer and socialize with others while also learning to improve their critical thinking, cognitive skills, and decision-making while building life skills.