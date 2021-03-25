Williamsbridge shooting hospitalizes 30-year-old man

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for the gunman who shot and wounded a 30-year-old man in the north Bronx earlier this month.

The shooting occurred outside of 3454 Fenton Avenue at about 10:08 p.m. on Sunday night, that’s when the assailant approached the victim on foot.

That men then pulled his gun and fired several shots at the victim, who was hit in his right leg.

He was brought to Montefiore Hospital privately and is now reported to be in stable condition.

The NYPD released this footage of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.