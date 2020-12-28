23-year-old Manhattan shelter resident booked for north Bronx killing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested a young Manhattan man who is believed to be the killer of a 46-year-old north Bronx man who was found dead in his home earlier this month.

The NYPD arrested 23-year-old Rameek Simmons who resides at Manhattan’s HRA Men’s shelter of 400 E. 30th Street for the alleged homicide of 46-year-old Robert Forrest inside of his 3982 Carpenter Avenue home on Monday, Dec. 14 at about 9:45 p.m.

Responding units discovered Forest both “unconscious and unresponsive” that night as he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Simmons was brought up on murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges, according to the NYPD.