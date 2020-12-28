Two men killed in separate Bronx shootings

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

About two hours later, cops in the Bronx found a man fatally shot near an apartment building in Fordham Heights.

The murder happened at about 9:26 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the rear of the structure on East 183rd Street near Webster Avenue.

Officers from the 46th Precinct found the unconscious, unidentified man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Responding EMS units pronounced him dead. Police have withheld the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Detectives are working to establish a description of the shooter, as well as a possible motive.

As for the non-fatal shootings, two people took bullets in the Bronx at about 7:51 p.m. Saturday night at the corner of White Plains Road and Britton Street in Allerton.

Members of the 49th Precinct found two men, ages 40 and 30, each with gunshot wounds to their right legs.

The preliminary investigation revealed that they were shot by an unidentified perpetrator who fled in a gray sedan. According to police sources, the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

EMS units rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, and they are expected to make recoveries from their wounds, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.