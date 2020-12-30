Shootings

Two killed in separate west Bronx shootings as gun violence continues ravaging the borough

AvatarBy Posted on
Getty Images

Two lives were claimed by gun violence in the west Bronx Tuesday as an unfortunate slew of shootings continues throughout the borough.

The first incident took the life of 35-year-old James Kurian, a resident of 3951 Gouverneur Avenue at about 10:50 a.m.

Police discovered Kurian inside of his home with a gunshot wound to the head and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second fatal shooting happened to a currently unidentified 26-year-old man at the crossing of W. 184th Street and Aqueduct Avenue at about 8:50 p.m.

NYPD responded to a call of an assault in progress and discovered the victim lying on the ground with bullet wounds to both his neck and chest.

He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have yet been made in either shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>