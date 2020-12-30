Two killed in separate west Bronx shootings as gun violence continues ravaging the borough

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two lives were claimed by gun violence in the west Bronx Tuesday as an unfortunate slew of shootings continues throughout the borough.

The first incident took the life of 35-year-old James Kurian, a resident of 3951 Gouverneur Avenue at about 10:50 a.m.

Police discovered Kurian inside of his home with a gunshot wound to the head and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second fatal shooting happened to a currently unidentified 26-year-old man at the crossing of W. 184th Street and Aqueduct Avenue at about 8:50 p.m.

NYPD responded to a call of an assault in progress and discovered the victim lying on the ground with bullet wounds to both his neck and chest.

He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have yet been made in either shooting.