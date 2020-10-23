Williamsbridge Center releases pink balloons for breast cancer awareness

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Bronx rehabilitation and nursing center recognized Breast Cancer Awareness month in a colorful way.

Clinical and non-clinical staff at Williamsbridge Center on Tomlinson Avenue, commemorated those affected by the disease with a pink balloon release day on Oct. 15.

While the recreation and food services team were baking pink cupcakes for the facility, staff went outside on the Williamsbridge Center grounds and released their pink balloons.

“Every year you think about that hopefully this year would be the year that breast cancer will be cured, but it doesn’t happen,” said Monique Sampson, the facility’s recreation director. “This year is special in its own way. While this year it’s all been about the coronavirus, we didn’t forget the many others who continue to battle breast cancer. This is why we did this pink balloon release.”