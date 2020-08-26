Williamsbridge Center holds festive end-of-summer luau

Alexis Torres and Joshua Hazelhurst, members of the Williamsbridge Center recreation staff who organized the luau
Courtesy of Williamsbridge Center

Williamsbridge Center on Tomlinson Avenue has been known to have a good time, even during the age of COVID-19.

The facility, has been COVID-19 free for a long time and the staff has enjoy celebrating with its residents. On Thursday, Aug. 20, the center organized an old-fashioned luau complete with Hawaiian music playing in the background and residents enjoying fruits and delicious desserts.

Photo courtesy of Williamsbridge Center

“All you have to do is say ‘let’s have a luau’ and the staff cannot wait to decorate, get the sweet and fruity desserts for everyone here, play the music and dance,” said Monique Sampson, recreation director at Williamsbridge Center.  “No matter who the resident is, smiles are seen painted on their faces.”

Nearly 25 residents were on hand in the hallways and the dining room to enjoy the festivities.

